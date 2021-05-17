Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,873 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.60% of Etsy worth $153,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $196,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $163.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

