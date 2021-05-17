ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the highest is $10.28 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $38.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $41.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.86 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

