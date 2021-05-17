Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.22

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.