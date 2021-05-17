Constellation Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Constellation has a market cap of $99.07 million and $2.30 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

