ContentBox Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00266384 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001518 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

