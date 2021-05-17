ContextLogic Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

WISH stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last ninety days.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.