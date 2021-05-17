Contrasting Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acorda Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 356.57%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 596.02%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.22 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.38 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 231.06 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -0.70

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

