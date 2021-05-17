Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $59.72 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

