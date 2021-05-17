Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 1.9%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). 73,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 266,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of £15.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

In related news, insider Robert Monro purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

