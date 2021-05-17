Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.87

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 26749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

