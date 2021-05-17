Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 3,179 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.30. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

