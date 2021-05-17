CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of CoreLogic worth $130,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CoreLogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

