Coreto Market Cap Reaches $2.71 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $183,842.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00090604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00448515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00230200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.87 or 0.01348201 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.