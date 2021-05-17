Cormark Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$1.30 Price Target

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been given a C$1.30 price target by investment analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.03.

SGY stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.53. 849,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,069. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$180.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

