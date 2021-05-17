Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

CVE:FOM opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$306.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.83.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.