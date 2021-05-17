Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.
Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Story: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.