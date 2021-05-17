Cormark Comments on Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Shares of ITP opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

