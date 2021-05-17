Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roxgold in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter.

