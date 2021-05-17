Cormark Weighs in on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 81.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

