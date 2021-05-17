Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.