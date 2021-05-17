Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,789. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $192,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 29.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.