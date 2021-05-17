Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

CRSR opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.