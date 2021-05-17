Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,287,000 after buying an additional 413,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.62. 40,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

