Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Trading Up 0.7%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

About Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

