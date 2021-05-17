Cream Trading Down 18.7% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Cream has a market cap of $54,543.63 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,888.77 or 1.00439303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.26 or 0.01575793 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00682985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.00390353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00184861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006215 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.