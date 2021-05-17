Credit Suisse Group Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $70.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Affirm stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.83. 78,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,152. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $7,779,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

