Credit Suisse Group Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $38.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 399.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 342,453 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

