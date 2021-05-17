Credit Suisse Group Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $20.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,785. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

