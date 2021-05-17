Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.98

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.98 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 425.60 ($5.56), with a volume of 65970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.80 ($5.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.39. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

