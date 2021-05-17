CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.10 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$47.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.02 million.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

