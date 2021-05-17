Critical Comparison: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

36.5% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American National Bankshares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $108.03 million 3.58 $20.91 million $3.10 11.39 Meridian $85.96 million 1.90 $10.48 million $1.73 15.32

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.24%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Meridian.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Meridian on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.