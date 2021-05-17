Critical Survey: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) vs. YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 2.50 $14.53 million $1.20 31.61

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YogaWorks and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Volatility & Risk

YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 3.32% 12.41% 2.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats YogaWorks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

