Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.42. 127,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

