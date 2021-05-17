Crowd Machine (CMCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $445.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $112,356.34 and $445.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.