Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

