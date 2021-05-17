Crowns Price Reaches $17.30 on Top Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Crowns has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $17.30 or 0.00040479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,027 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

