Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $74.75 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Crust has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $130.36 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $74.75 or 0.00171078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.78 or 0.04144525 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

