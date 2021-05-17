Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $104.10 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01244774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.