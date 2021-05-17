Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 92.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $1,359.37 and $62,195.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 94.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

