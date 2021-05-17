Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $280,122.11 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.54 or 0.01302673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116289 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

