CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $372,617.64 and approximately $27.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.