Cryptonovae Tops 1-Day Volume of $242,519.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $242,519.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00444383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00229466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.77 or 0.01345397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,653,397 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

