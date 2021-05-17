CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Cap Reaches $913,365.81

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 42% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $913,365.81 and approximately $149,294.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00448973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00226904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.32 or 0.01296300 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042005 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,234 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

