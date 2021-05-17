CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $41,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.81. 38,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,664. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

