CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $67,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

