Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 6,272 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.00 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

