Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

