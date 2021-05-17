Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,706.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

