Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,598 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 131,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 67,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

