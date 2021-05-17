Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $589.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $682.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.36. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

