Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.90 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

